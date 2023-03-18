Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2 polling units in the Benue state government house in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia has polled 130 votes to defeat Tinus Uba, the candidate of the PDP, who garnered 43 votes at the Art theatre polling unit 011, Daily Trust revealed.

At the second polling unit, the Protocol Polling Unit, Alia of the APC garnered 36 votes, while Uba of the PDP got 10.

Governor Samuel Ortom, a leader of the PDP in the state, is one of the 7 outgoing governors who lost their senatorial bids.

