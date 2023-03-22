Senator Magnus Abe, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has reacted to claims that he has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Siminalayi Fubara, who emerged victorious in the Rivers gubernatorial election.

In a statement released by his media aide, Parry Saro Benson, Abe noted that he has not at any time congratulated Fubara after he was declared the winner, adding that the claim is misleading, PM News reports.

Abe alleged that the election that produced PDP's candidate as the winner was fraught with irregularities and violence.

Part of the statement read:

“I wish to state on good authority that the statement did not emanate from Senator Magnus Abe and therefore should be ignored as such is the handiwork of conscience-pricked individuals who could no longer sleep as they have murdered sleep.

“The general public should be informed that at the appropriate time, the SDP standard bearer and Rivers’ people’s popular choice, Distinguish Senator Magnus Abe, will address the people on his position concerning the governorship election of March 18, 2023 which was marred with the highest level of irregularities.”

Benson also noted that his principal contested the election to win and give Rivers people a new lease of life, putting an end to what he described as tyranny and terrorism in the state.

Source: Legit.ng