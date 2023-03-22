Governor Umaru Fintiri has expressed confidence that he will be declared the Adamawa state governorship election winner

Finitiri, one of the eleven governors seeking re-election, said he is unfazed by the current situation

He stated that he is very optimistic that God will prevail in his favour and that the people of Adamawa will re-elect him

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent governor of Adamawa, Umaru Fintiri, said he is not alarmed by the inconclusive nature of the state's gubernatorial election.

As reported by the Vanguard, Fintiri stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, March 22.

Gov Fintiri is currently leading with 421,524, while his counterpart Senator Aishatu Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 390,275. Photo: Gov Umaru Fintiri and Senator Aishatu Dahiru

The incumbent said he is confident that God is on his side, and he's assured that the people of Adamawa will make the right decision and vote for his re-election.

Fintiri said:

“We are waiting for when the election would be concluded and a winner declared."

According to him, the current situation was not alien to him while noting that it is just a replication of what has happened before, and God will prevail.

He said:

“This time around Allah will. repeat the history in my favour. The Adamawa people will decide and vote for me massively. I’m certain I will have majority votes by the grace of Allah. I’m not perturbed, I believe in Almighty Allah who will ensure the right time that I will be declared winner.”

On Monday, March 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Adamawa state gubernatorial polls inconclusive.

Before the declaration by INEC, Governor Fintiri was leading on the scoresheet, polling 421,524, while his counterpart Senator Aishatu Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 390,275.

Meanwhile, INEC's returning officer in Adamawa, Prof Muhammadu Mele, disclosed that he declared the election inconclusive because of the margin of the votes.

