Apostle Johnson Suleman has dropped his own definition of Nigeria's democracy while reacting to the 2023 general elections

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries maintained the country's system of government is an ‘Agberocracy’, not a democracy

The controversial cleric noted further that the system of government in Nigeria practise is one that is worrisome and not encouraging

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The controversial Nigerian preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has expressed strong opinions about the recently concluded Nigerian general elections.

Apostle Suleman, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, who is not happy with the outcome of the 2023 general elections, has given his description of Nigeria's democracy.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, says Nigeria is practising "Agberocracy”, not democracy. Photo credit

Source: Facebook

Apostle Suleman reacts to 2023 elections, drops his own definition of Nigeria's democracy

According to the popular cleric, Nigeria is practising 'Agerocracy' not democracy, Premium Times report confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Delivering a sermon on Sunday, March 19, the preacher, whose convoy recently came under heavy gunfire, said Nigeria has failed to adopt the concept of democracy properly.

Apostle Suleman reacts as Daniel Regha drags him over silence after assassins attacked his entourage

In another development, the news about Apostle Suleman and the Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is yet to go down as a fresh matter surrounding the pastor arose.

The Man of God was recently tagged along in another heated session online, stirred by one of the popular Twitter users Daniel Regha.

Amidst the viral feud between Halima and Suleman, the Twitter influencer decided to call the preacher out on another pending issue that the public was also interested in.

Atiku, Tinubu or Obi: Lagos-Based RCCG Pastor advises youths on presidential candidate to vote for

Pastor Oluwole Sola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos has reacted to the and shared his opinion regarding the presidential candidates the youths should vote for.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the cleric sent an important message to Nigerians while urging them to be wise and never misuse the opportunity to decide the future of Nigerians.

With six days to the 2023 presidential election, the pastor urged the youths in Nigeria to vote wisely and shun any form of violence.

Source: Legit.ng