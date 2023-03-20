The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 20, postponed until noon the collation of results in Adamawa after the governorship election in Adamawa.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

This announcement was jointly announced by Prof. Mohammed Mele, state collation officer, and Yakubu Ari, Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner after the collation of results from 20 out of the 21 LGAs, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Finfiri and Binani lock horns for Adamawa's seat of power (Photo: @AhmaduFintiri, @realaishabinani)

Source: Facebook

Ari said that the collation was halted in order to enable verification of the results from the Fufore local government area where ballot boxes were said to have been snatched.

The race for who will become the governor of the northeastern state is majorly between Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party and Aishatu Dahiru (popularly known as Binani), the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flagbearer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng