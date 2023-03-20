Kano - The Kano state governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Yakasai, has congratulated the elected governor of the state, Abba Yusuf, on his emergence in the Saturday poll.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

This was contained in a statement signed by Yakasai's spokesperson, Suhaib Auwal Gwagwarwa, and made available to newsmen in Kano.

The Kano state PRP guber candidate, Salihu Yakasai, has congratulated the elected governor of the state, Abba Yusuf, on his emergence in the Saturday poll.

Source: UGC

Yakasai said:

“I wish to congratulate my brother Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP for emerging victorious in the recently concluded governorship election.

“I am optimistic that he would use his experience to move the state forward, considering how the state has gone backwards in different areas of development. I urge you to work hard to revive the reputation of Kano state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also thanked the party leaders, supporters, family friends and all the people who voted for him.

Source: Legit.ng