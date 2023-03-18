Twenty people have been arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of vote-buying and selling in Kwara state.

Daily Trust reports that the suspected electoral offenders were arrested during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18.

Some officials of the EFCC have arrested 20 people for vote-buying. Photo: EFCC

The commission said that the suspects were arrested in Irepodun, Ilorin West and Ilorin South local government areas of Kwara state during the polls.

The acting commander of the Ilorin Zonal office of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, who paraded the suspects confirmed that the commission acted on credible intelligence to carry out the operation.

Nzekwe said:

“Majority of the people arrested were directly involved in vote-buying. We got credible intelligence and we acted on it. Some of the arrests were made in Omu-Aran, Ilorin South and Ilorin West. We were all over the 16 local government areas.

“We recovered huge amounts of cash and point of sales (POS) machines. We are still investigating the matter. After the investigation, we will strictly follow the provisions of the law."

