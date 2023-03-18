Accreditation and voting have been disrupted in Ward 13 polling Unit 22, Itori Odo, Abeokuta South area of Ogun state, PM News reports.

It was gathered that thugs invaded the voting area, attacking journalists and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stationed at the polling unit.

In addition, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers were also attacked by the thugs at the polling unit.

Trouble started when an All Progressive Congress (APC) agent challenged journalists for taking pictures at the polling unit.

One of the party's agents said they had received instructions not to allow anybody to take pictures or record videos at their various units.

While efforts were being made to convince the agent otherwise, another agent, identified as Taiwo, attacked his colleague from the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC agent had tried to intervene by explaining the need to capture photos and election materials during the election.

During the altercation, Taiwo poured dry gin on the face of the ADC agent, before other thugs came out from various corners with axes and attacked INEC officials and destroyed election materials.

Sources within the locality said the APC has never won elections in the area.

As the scuffle ensued, an NSCDC officer who had no weapon attempted to rescue the two ballot boxes but was overpowered by the thugs, who immediately snatched them and destroyed them.

