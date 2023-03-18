A report by The Punch indicates that some polling units in the Ajiran area of Agungi, Lekki, Eti-Osa local government area in Lagos state were on Saturday, March 18, attacked by hoodlums, who snatched ballot boxes.

Legit.ng gathered that the hoodlums attacked PU 108, PU 007, PU 028 and others in the area.

Tension as hoodlums attack polling units in Lekki, steal ballot boxes

It was further observed that following the attack, voter turnout in the area dropped rapidly as many people went back to their homes for fear of being attacked.

According to the report, a resident of the area, who was attacked and flogged by the hoodlums with blood dripping down his head said he was intimidated while trying to cast his vote.

The resident was quoted to have said:

“I was trying to cast my vote when the thugs invaded my polling unit. They said I can’t vote if I’m not voting for the APC All Progressives Congress. They started flogging me and beating me.”

It was gathered that the hoodlums were made up of both male and female members and they were about 20 in number that invaded the area.

Another resident, identified as Bayo, said:

“The violence broke out between 9 am and 10 am. The number of voters that came out during the presidential election in our area has dropped significantly. We are still calling our people around to come out and vote as the military has arrived and things have settled now.”

It was gathered that the chairman of one of the estates in the area was slapped by the hoodlums when he tried to reason with them and urge them to stop harassing and intimidating the voters.

