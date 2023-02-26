On Sunday, after election day, February 26, the EFCC said arrested an aged woman with two adults in Benin city, the Edo state capital

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday, February 26, disclosed it has arrested a 73-year-old woman, identified simply as Comfort Muoneke, for being in possession of 20 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Two of her accomplice, identified as Afekhana Esther and Segun Osaimokhai were also arrested.

EFCC nabbed 73-yr-old woman, two others with 20 PVCs in Benin, Edo state capital. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

EFCC nabs 73 years old woman, two others in Benin

The EFCC in a statement on its Facebook handle, sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 26, said,

“Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested three persons for being in possession of several Permanent Voter Cards.

“One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVCs belonging to different people.

“She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.”

