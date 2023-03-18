BREAKING: Fresh Victory as APC’s Abdulrazaq Sweeps 11 of 16 LGs in Kwara, See Results
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually coasting to victory in Kwara state.
The APC gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cleared 11 out of the 16 local governments in the governorship election results as announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 19, Vanguard report added.
Some of the results from the LGAs announced so far in Kwara:
OKE ERO LOCAL GOVT
Registered voters 43,944
Accredited voters 11942
APC 7,758
LP 34
NNPP 21
PDP 3,768
SDP 149
VALID VOTES 11808
REJECTED I34
TOTAL VOTES CAST 11,942
OYUN LOCAL GOVT
Registered 61, 672
Accredited 16,533
