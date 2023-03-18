The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gradually coasting to victory in Kwara state.

The APC gubernatorial candidate in Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has cleared 11 out of the 16 local governments in the governorship election results as announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 19, Vanguard report added.

Abdulrazaq clears 11 LGs in Kwara. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Some of the results from the LGAs announced so far in Kwara:

OKE ERO LOCAL GOVT

Registered voters 43,944

Accredited voters 11942

APC 7,758

LP 34

NNPP 21

PDP 3,768

SDP 149

VALID VOTES 11808

REJECTED I34

TOTAL VOTES CAST 11,942

OYUN LOCAL GOVT

Registered 61, 672

Accredited 16,533

Source: Legit.ng