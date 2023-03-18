The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has finally cleared the air regarding its authentic governorship candidate.

LP debunked the news making the rounds on social media that one Professor Ifagbemi Awamaridi is its authentic candidate ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the State, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Labour Party says Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is their authentic candidate. Photo credit: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is our candidate, LP says

Awamaridi, in a circulating report, had alleged that the Lagos LP recognised gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the party’s executives submitted a fake withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that at no point in time did he tender a letter to withdraw his candidature to the electoral umpire.

