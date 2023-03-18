Abba Kabir Yusuf, the gubernatorial candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, has urged the security agents to arrest the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Abbas with immediate effect for allegedly perpetrating electoral violence.

He made this known shortly after casting a ballot at his polling unit 033 Balarabe Alalu primary school, Diso Chirenchi ward in Gwale LGAs of the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf calls for arrest of Kano APC chairman. Photo credit: Y.Muktar

Source: UGC

Yusuf who expressed satisfaction with the electoral conduct in his constituency however worried that he had received credible information on how the ruling party prevented NNPP supporters from casting their ballots in various places.

The candidate accused the APC leader of leading violent attacks against NNPP members at his (Abbas) poling unit equally lamented the negligence of security agencies to arrest the situation.

He said:

“I have confidence that INEC will conduct credible election as you can see I have just cast my ballot and the process is seamless however, information reaching us indicated pockets of violence and I was reliably informed that the APC chairman in Kano have been perpetrating violence and preventing supporters of NNPP from voting.

“We urged the security agencies to take action. I’m apprehensive of the security agencies because they have been reluctant and taken no action on this incidence of violence. We want the CP to invite him to answer questions."

Source: Legit.ng