Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) agents in the Karu local government area of Nasarawa state have insisted on taking photos of all election materials before the commencement of accreditation and voting.

The agents who spoke to Legit.ng in their various polling units stated that the directive was from their parties due to their experience in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Party agents taking photos of Form EC8 at Chief Palace Sharp Corner Polling Unit 116 in Karu LGA, Nasarawa state. Photo: Jerrywright Ukwu

Source: Original

The insistence of the agents to take the action has delayed the exercise from commencing in some polling units visited by a Legit.ng reporter.

Bulus Hasana, a PDP agent who spoke to Legit.ng, said:

"We don't trust INEC again. We want to take the photos now and after voting incase of any mutilation, we can present it as evidence to our leaders.

"We have learnt from the last experience of the last time, we don't want to victims of any kind of manipulation again."

On his part, an LP agent in the area, Sunday Aburime, told Legit.ng:

"I am insisting on it because that is what we were told at our party headquarters. Sometimes, the rigging starts even before voting. So, we want to block all loopholes for this process to be hijacked.

"Also, what we are asking for is not against the Electoral law. As party agents, we have the right to insist on this and I can assure you that it is within the ambit of the law."

At some of the polling units visited by Legit.ng, some electoral officials allowed the party agents to take the photos.

"We have no problem with it. If it is what they want, it is not an issue," an electoral official who refused to reveal his name told Legit.ng.

