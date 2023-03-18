Rivers state - Ahead of the 2023 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will succeed Governor Nyesome among the top three candidates in Rivers state.

Though many political parties and candidates are participating in the election, three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

The top three candidates are:

Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress (APC) Siminalayi Fubara, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Magnus Abe, Social Democratic Party (SDP)

2023 Rivers guber: Nigerians on social media predict APC's Tonye Cole to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 42.8% of the respondents said Tonye Cole, the candidate of the APC will win the election while 31.1% went for Magnus Abe of the SDP.

The remaining 26.1% said the governorship candidate of the PDP, Siminalayi Fubara, will win the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. The winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the poll on Saturday.

