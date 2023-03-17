The leaders of Akwa Ibom unity forum in Lagos has adopted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as their candidate for Saturday March 18 election in Lagos state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Lagos after several days of meetings with indigenes of Akwa Ibom state across all the local government areas of Lagos.

Akwa Ibom unity forum in Lagos adopts Sanwo-Olu.

According to the group, among all the contestants Sanwo-Olu is the best for the job.

The group further described the governor as an experience technocrat, a non-tribalistic person who does not discriminate among the citizens regardless of where you come from.

The group said:

"Today, you can become whatever you want to become in Lagos. The governor attends to the needs of everyone in the state and always ensure the people are protected.

"We have directed that all our members regardless of political affiliations should vote for him. We have also met with other organizations like Igbo traders, Niger Delta unions in Lagos and members of South south united forums over this.

Going further, the group in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by Mr Akpan James, its national president, said leaders of all the non indigenes has been meeting even before the postponement of the election and it was agreed that each group should ensure that members vote the governor because he has been a friend to their people.

Other members of the group include: Rev Hon Ita Uye, national organising secretary, Rev Dr Andrew Ewewen, Mr IKon Im, vice president and deaconess Comfort Aniekan, woman leader

