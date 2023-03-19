Abiodun Orekoya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency 1 seat in Somolu.

Orekoya was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Somolu Constituency 1's returning officer, Waziri Adisa.

The All Progressives Congress has won the Somolu Constituency 1 at the Lagos state House of Assembly. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

Announcing the result of the poll at the INEC collation centre in Somolu at about 4.50 am on Sunday, March 19, Adisa confirmed that Orekoya garnered 14,256 votes to beat the closest contestant for the seat of Somolu Constituency 1 at the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Adisa noted that Adelana Adesegun-Adewale of the Labour Party secured 4,865 votes as the contest was conducted between nine political parties in the constituency.

He also said that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Shittu Adedola-Olukorede scored 1,078, while Action Alliance's Awofodu Oluwabor-Oluwaseye got 62 votes.

In the same vein, Ayodele Gbenga-Johnson of AAC had 4 votes, and Olaleye Ezekiel-Oyefemi of the African Democratic Congress gathered 70 votes.

Adisa's words:

“Abiodun Orekoya of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected."

Source: Legit.ng