The second term bid of the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has been faced with a huge threat following

Ahead of the March 11 election, the APC governorship candidate in the state has received a major backing

This is as three Accord Party House of Reps candidates dump the party, decamped to APC, and declared support for Sen. Teslim Folarin

A lot is happening in Oyo state, a few days before the Saturday, March 11, election.

Barely two days to the Governorship and House of Assembly poll in Oyo State, three House of Representatives candidates of the Accord Party have joined the camp of Senator Teslim Folarin, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details of defectors emerge

The defectors from Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa and Oyo zones, along with their supporters, on Wednesday in Ibadan, announced they’re coming back to APC.

They are Wakeel Oyedemi (Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West); Bashiru Lawal (Atisbo, Saki East and Saki West) and David Okanlawon (Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North).

Vanguard reports that they had initially left the party due to an internal crisis that greeted the party’s primaries.

