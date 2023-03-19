The winner has finally emerged in the 2023 governorship election in Oyo state which was keenly contested by Seyi Makinde and Teslim Folarin

Adebayo Bamire, the returning officer, declared Governor Makinde the winner on Saturday, March 19

According to Bamire, PDP's Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 256,685 votes

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Oyo state.

Adebayo Bamire, the returning officer, declared Governor Makinde the winner after the official collation of results in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Sunday, March 19.

Legit.ng gathers that Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 256,685 votes.

"I, Adebayo Bamire, the returning officer, hereby, declare that Makinde Oluseyi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” Bamire, the returning officer, said.

Oyo 2023 governorship election: Final result

Accord Party - 38,357

APC - 256,685

Labour Party - 1500

PDP - 563,756

Total valid votes - 874,672

Rejected votes - 14,920

Total votes cast - 889,592

