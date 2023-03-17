Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi said his confidence in the judiciary is absolutely solidified

In a recent interview, Obi said he is confident that the judiciary will help him reclaim his mandate at the last presidential polls

He, however, noted that he no longer trusts the electoral process of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The aggrieved presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has once again hit out at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the 2023 presidential polls.

As reported by This Day, Obi, during a recent interview, stated that his trust for the electoral commission has evaporated while reiterating that he believes in the judiciary to deliver justice.

Peter Obi said he is confident the judiciary will administer justice in the ongoing electoral tribunal. Photo: Peter Obi

Obi said:

“The Justices desire a better Nigeria for themselves and their children and that can only come through doing the right thing and telling the people the truth of any situation.

"For me, I have no cause to doubt the courts; it’s we, the politicians that are bent on corrupting every aspect of our national life.”

When asked if he would be surprised if Nigeria moved on and accepted the situation on the ground, Obi said he would be surprised that Nigerians would be willing to continue corruption and criminality.

He further reiterated that INEC's decision to declare another candidate winner was a false declaration, and he will continue to challenge the process.

As reported by Guardian, Obi said:

“My trust in INEC has evaporated with what they did on February 25, setting out a rule for the election and abandoning it in the middle of the game.”

Peter Obi Weeps for Nigeria’s Democracy, Says INEC Kills Youths Morale About Nigeria

Similarly, Peter Obi has wept for Nigeria's democracy, arguing that the recent election was a step backwards rather than forward.

The Labour Party candidate in the recent presidential election said the process killed the morale of the youths who had invested their hopes in the newly introduced technology.

According to Obi, he is on the right course to reclaim his stolen mandate as he has challenged the outcome of the poll in court.

