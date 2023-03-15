The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after giving up on the suit to inspect INEC's material used in the last election, woos electorates

This is as the former vice-president called on Nigerians to go out en masse and vote for the PDP in the forthcoming March 18 election

Atiku, however, maintained if the electorates vote for the PDP candidates in all states during Saturday's poll, then the victory of the February 25 will be finally realised

Ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to come out and vote in defense of democracy.

The former Vice President said all hope is not lost, saying he will reclaim his “mandate”.

Atiku charges Nigerians to vote for the PDP, ahead of the March 18 election.

Source: Facebook

Atiku task electorates ahead of March 18 polls

Atiku, in a broadcast on Wednesday, urged Nigerians not to give in to voter apathy due to the inability of the electoral body to transmit election results electronically in consonance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, Channels TV reported.

“We, as citizens, must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote.

"As the March 18 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections beckon, I urge you as patriotic citizens of our dear country to come out in your numbers to cast your votes. That is one of the ways you can use to demonstrate against the sham of an election of February 25."

“INEC, Wike plotting to rig Gov’ship Election”, 5 strong political parties allege

In another development, no fewer than five opposition political parties in Rivers State have vowed to resist any attempt to rig the March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

The parties at a joint press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of colluding with the state government to compromise the election.

The parties are the All Progressives Congress, the National Rescue Movement, the Labour Parry, African Democratic Congress and the Action Alliance.

Presidential election: Atiku, PDP give up on suit seeking to inspect INEC materials

In another development, the suit seeking to inspect INEC's material used during the February 25 presidential polls filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been withdrawn.

The counsel of Atiku and the PDP told the Court of Appeal in Abuja that they were no longer willing to push for the case.

Making this known during the session at the appellate court, the counsel for Atiku, led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), notified the court that they had already filed a notice of discontinuance.

