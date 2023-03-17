FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that there will be supplementary elections in 15 states for the national assembly elections that were conducted on Saturday, February 25.

As reported by The Nation, there will be a repeat of the election in eight senatorial districts and 33 federal constituencies across all 15 states mapped out by INEC.

INEC announced that there would be a repeat of eight senatorial district elections and 33 federal constituency elections across 15 states.

INEC confirmed that these elections would be conducted alongside the much-anticipated gubernatorial polls across 28 states slated for Saturday, March 18.

It will be recalled that in Enugu state, there was no election in Enugu-east as earlier scheduled due to the demise of the Labour Party candidate a few days before the election day.

Elsewhere in Edo state, the election for Esan-Central, Esan-West/Igueben Federal constituency did not materialise due to omitted party logos in the ballot papers. While in Sokoto state, all three senatorial district election and 11 federal constituencies election was suspended by INEC.

Below is the list of states where elections will be repeated according to INEC.

Senatorial elections

1. Enugu East (Enugu)

2. Kebbi North (Kebbi).

3. Plateau Central (Plateau).

4. Yobe South (Yobe).

5. Zamfara Central (Zamfara).

6. Sokoto East, North and South (Sokoto)

House of Representatives

7. Akwa Ibom (Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika and Ikono/Ini).

8. Edo (Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben and Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode).

9. Imo (Ikeduru/Mbaitoli and Isu/Njaba/Nkwere/Nwangele).

10. Kano (Doguwa/Tudun Wada and Fagge).

11. Kebbi (Arewa/Dandi and Koko/Besse/Maiyoma).

12. Oyo (Ibadan Northeast/Ibadan Southeast and Oluyole).

13. Rivers (Gokana/Khana and Port Harcourt II).

14. Zamfara (Gummi/Bukkuyum and Gusau/Tsafe).

15. Taraba (Takum/Donga/Ussa); Kogi (Bassa/Dekina).

17. Jigawa (Gumel/Maigatari/Sule Tankarkar/Gagarawa).

18. Ebonyi (Ezza North/Ishielu); Bayelsa (Southern Ijaw) and Anambra (Igbaru).

