The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Daily Trust reports on Tuesday, March 14, that some officials of INEC said the move will help to enable the machines' use for the forthcoming governorship elections.

One of the officials revealed that the machines, being sensitive election materials, would be deployed to INEC state offices before deployment to local governments, wards, and polling units Saturday.

Another official also disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is leading the airlift of the BVAS machines for the security and smoothness of the operation.

He said:

“The early deployment from Wednesday to the states was to ensure that there are no lapses or delays in their deployment.

"They would be moved to safe locations in states and to the LGAs, wards, and polling units."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng