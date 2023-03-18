The nation's electoral umpire has been slammed with a fresh court order.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, March 17, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the results of the governorship and state assembly elections electronically from the polling units.

INEC gets an order to upload results to IREV after counting of ballot papers in Akwa Ibom State. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Court serves INEC fresh order

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, also ordered the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to upload the scanned copy of EC8A to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) immediately after the elections in Akwa Ibom, Daily Trust reported.

The judge further ordered INEC to paste results EC60 (E) at polling units after completing the EC8A result sheets in the state, Premium Times report added.

