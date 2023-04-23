Nigeria has witnessed a massive increase in the number of Nigerian internet subscribers using different service providers

The NBS revealed there are now 154 Million active subscribers on telecommunications networks

Lagos state has been ranked as home to the highest number of internet users in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria's internet user population rose to 154.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

NBS disclosed this in its telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet, Porting and Tariff Information report published on its website.

More Nigerians are are getting connected to the internet Photo credit: @ncc

The report also added that the number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 rose to 222,571,568 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021.

This represents an expansion rate of 13.87 percent, Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Part of the report reads:

"In Q4 2022, there were a total of 222,571,568 active voice subscribers, which is an increase of 13.87% from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021. The growth rate on a quarter-on-quarter basis was 4.89%.

"Regarding active internet subscribers, there were 154,847,901 reported in Q4 2022, an increase of 9.07% from the 141,971,560 reported in Q4 2021. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 1.35%."

State by State internet and voice subscribers

On state profile analysis, Lagos state had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022, with 26,460,867, followed by Ogun with 12,994,352 and Kano with 12,373,201.

Conversely, Bayelsa had the least number of active voice subscribers with 1,571,692, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,920,996 and 2,001,846, respectively.

Also. Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2022, with 18,702,394, followed by Ogun with 9,206,614 and Kano with 8,470,131.

On the other hand, Bayelsa had the least number of active internet subscribers with 1,101,002, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,264,825 and 1,474,970, respectively.

NCC warns Nigerians to remove 5 Google Chrome Extensions from their phones, laptops immediately

In another report, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) had identified five malicious Google Chrome Extensions.

According to the commission, the extensions surreptitiously track online browser activities and steal users' data.

NCC announced this in a press release posted on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng