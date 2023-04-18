Distribution Electricity companies(Discos) collected over N800 billion in 2022 for power supply

The power supplied was to 11 million customers across the countries which include companies, government agencies, household

There are 11 electricity distribution companies in the country which include IKEDC, AEDC among others

The National Bureau of Statistics has announced that Nigerians, including companies and government agencies, paid a total of N828 billion for electricity in 2022.

This figure represents an 8.79 percent increase compared to the N761.1 billion paid in 2021.

NBS disclosed this in its latest electricity report published on its website on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Monthly breakdown of electricity payment in 2022

January: N68.28 billion

February: N68.33 billion

March: N68.11 billion

April: N62.73 billion

May: N64.82 billion

June: N60.85 billion

July: N62.61 billion

August: N69.42 billion

September: N70.58 billion

October: N70.67 billion

November: N77.35 billion

December: N84.28 billion

Disco Revenue in 2022

Abuja (AEDC): N125.67bn

Benin (BEDC): N68.27bn

Eko (EKEDC): N124.79bn

Enugu (EEDC): N70.74bn

Ibadan (IBEDC): N95.67bn

Ikeja (IEDC): N165.98bn

Jos (JEDC): N30.16bn

Kaduna (KDEDC): N28.27bn

Kano (KEDC): N47.86bn

Port Harcourt (PEDC): N56.96bn

Yola (YEDC): N13.67bn

Customers electricity payment

The Punch reports that the number of electricity customers in Nigeria increased from 10,937,488 in the third quarter to 11,058,265 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Ibadan Disco had the largest number of electricity customers in Q4 of 2022, with a rise from 2,176,067 customers in Q3 to 2,220,266 customers.

On the other hand, the Benin Disco witnessed a decrease in its customer base during the same period, going down from 1,259,771 customers in Q3 2022 to 1,186,922 customers in Q4 2022.

On the list of DisCos with the highest number of electricity customers, Ikeja Disco ranked fourth behind Ibadan, Abuja, and Enugu DisCos in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

