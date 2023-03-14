A former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, Senator Shehu Sani, wants US President Biden to congratulate Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu

In a humourous tweet which he's known for, Sani said Biden should "immediately send a WhatsApp congratulatory message" to Tinubu

The PDP chieftain, however, added that the US president may make use of the "WhatsApp disappearing message" feature "just in case"

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker and chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised the United States president, Joe Biden, to send a "WhatsApp congratulatory message" to Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Sani gave the humourous advice in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 14.

Senator Shehu Sani advised US President Biden to congratulate Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto, Leon Neal

The PDP chieftain, however, added that the US president may make use of the "WhatsApp disappearing message" feature, implying that Tinubu's victory which is currently being challenged at the tribunal may be overturned.

"My advice to President Biden is to immediately send a WhatsApp congratulatory message to the President-elect Jagaban.

"No matter the issues, he is the President-elect. Biden can just on the WhatsApp disappearing message button just in case," the PDP chieftain said.

Have world leaders congratulated Bola Tinubu?

Since his emergence as the winner of the controversial February 25 presidential election, world leaders, including the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, have congratulated Tinubu.

While Legit.ng cannot confirm if President Biden has personally congratulated the president-elect, the United States government has since released a statement to that effect.

"The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria, President-elect Tinubu, and all political leaders following the declaration by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the results of the February 25 presidential election," a statement released by US Department spokesperson Ned Price read.

