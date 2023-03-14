A chieftain of the APC, Biodun Ajiboye, has alleged that Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the presidential election enjoyed the support of proscribed IPOB during the poll

Ajiboye was of the view that the secessionist group supported Peter Obi because he had never condemned the activities

According to Ajiboye, Obi played religious and ethnic cards during the poll and that formed the factors that made him win in Lagos

Biodun Ajiboye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has alleged that the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election.

The APC stalwart made the claim while responding to questions on why the ruling party was defeated by the Labour Party in Lagos, despite the state being considered the stronghold of the APC and home of the president-elect.

APC chieftain alleges Peter Obi played religious and ethnic games ding presidential election Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC Tinubu lost to Peter Obi in Lagos during presidential election

Listing the factors that made Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, lose to Peter Obi in Lagos, Ajiboye maintained that many youths are still angry with what happened during the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

He also identified with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, adding that Peter Obi played the religious card by going to churches and telling them "take your country back" as if Nigeria belonged to a particular religion.

Ajiboye also alleged that the former governor of Anambra state also played the religious card, adding that all the Igbo in Lagos and the southeast dumped their votes for him and that it was obvious that the secessionist group, IPOB, worked for him.

He argued that since IPOB had been proscribed and their sit-at-home order had come to stay, Peter Obi, had never condemned IPOB's activities, despite killing policemen and other security personnel.

The IPOB has also been fingered in the burning of police stations and Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) offices in the southeast and insisted that the election would not hold in the region, yet, Obi recorded massive votes in the region.

See the video below:

