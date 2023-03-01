The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues its dominance at the House of Senate after securing 49 out of the 89 seats announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Daily Trust reported that the opposition parties must scrabble for the remaining 40 seats in the red chamber.

The APC dominated the red chamber with 49 seats out of the 89 seats declared so far by INEC.

Source: Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats; the resurgent Labour Party secured six seats, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) both won two seats each at the red chamber.

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have so far produced one senator each.

With 49 senators, the ruling party is set to maintain majority in the 10th Senate. There are 109 seats in the Red Chamber, made up of three seats per state and one for FCT.

A party with a simple majority produces presiding officers called President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President.

Meanwhile, last Saturday’s parliamentary poll has continued to throw up shocks and upsets as more serving governors were defeated in the election.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Ben Ayade (Cross River) lost their bids to represent their senatorial districts in the parliament.

Only two, governors Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) won.

The result of the Sokoto South senatorial election, which Governor Aminu Tambuwal contested, was declared inconclusive over irregularities, including over-voting.

