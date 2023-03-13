FCT, Abuja - The former chief of army staff, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has called on electorates and well-meaning Nigerians to come out in their numbers and vote for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the gubernatorial polls on Saturday, March 18.

Buratai made this appeal in a statement duly signed by him and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 13.

The former army chief, TY Buratai described Bola Tinubu as a man of exceptional capacity and good sense of governance. Photo: TY Buratai, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"Allow me to use this medium to appeal to all eligible voters to come out en masse and exercise your civic duty by voting for APC in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections across the country.

"Your vote is very important because it has the power to make a difference and consolidate the wise choice made during the Presidential election."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He further urged electorates to give continuity a chance while noting that APC has already secured the federal with the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

As contained in the statement, Buratai eulogised Tinubu describing him as a man whose capacity cannot be measured and filled with empathy and vision.

He said the future of Nigeria and Nigerians is assured under the wings of Tinubu and the APC.

Buratai said:

"I encourage all Nigerians to vote for the APC in the forthcoming governorship elections at the states levels so that the APC can have a majority at all levels. Do not be part of the minority opposition as we already have the APC at the Centre.

"Continuity has been achieved at the Federal level with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-Elect from the APC.

"Therefore, for effective policy implementation, progress' security and development of our country, also vote APC at the states levels. Nigeria shall be great by the Grace of God."

Meanwhile, Buratai lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for excellently conducting the Saturday, February 25 presidential polls.

He also appreciated electorates for trooping out to vote at the presidential polls as he urged them to replicate it at the gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng