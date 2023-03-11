Some youths have taken to the street to welcome Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in an unusual manner

The youth took off their clothes to wipe dirt and dust off the vehicle the former governor of Anambra state drove in

Peter Obi had to step out of his vehicle to wave to the teeming crowd of Nigerian youth amid his security personnel

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

On Saturday, March 11, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party received the shock of his life during his state-to-state campaign activities ahead of the 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

During the activities which are in line with the preparation for Saturday, March 18, rescheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), youth took welcome Peter Obi in an unusual manner.

Youths were captured in a video using their clothes to wipe the dust off Peter Obi's SUV. Photo: Peter Obi, Chief Ikukuoma

Source: Twitter

In a video post made on Twitter by a tweep, Chief Ikukuoma said the youths pulled off their clothes to wipe the dust off Peter Obi's vehicle.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Youths pulled out their clothes to clean the dust on Mr Peter Obi SUV I have never seen anything like this in my life before !!!! He is loved eternally."

A post made by the former governor of Anambra state on Twitter said:

"I passed through Edo state today. I stopped by briefly to express my profound gratitude to the OBIdients for their support and asked them to extend same to the Governorship and House of Assembly candidates. -PO."

Peter Obi assures Obidients of reclaiming their alleged stolen mandate as video emerges

Peter Obi has assured his supporters all over the world that he will not relent in the legal pursuit to recover his alleged stolen mandate.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate gave assurance to some of his supporters in Lagos state.

Obi while visiting Jennifer Efedi, the woman who was brutalised by some suspected hoodlums during elections in Lagos.

Finally, Governor Wike explains his reason for not supporting Peter Obi's 2023 presidential ambition

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier debunked claims that he was out to jeopardise the plan for an Igbo president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. R

The River state governor said nobody discussed plans for an Igbo presidency with him before the 2023 presidential election.

According to Wike, he is a man with the courage of his convictions and has no reason to tell lies or to owe an apology to anyone.

Source: Legit.ng