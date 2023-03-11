The North-East Progressive Coalition (NEPC), under the aegis of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has once again expressed its commitment to ensuring the party’s success in the build-up to the gubernatorial and state house of assembly polls.

At the presidential polls, the coalition led by its Coordinator General, Comrade Muhammed Konto Mafa (Engr), heralded several outreaches and advocacy at the grassroots to support the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, who is also a son of the soil, Senator Kashim Shettima.

NEPC Coordinator General, Comrade Muhammed Konto Mafa (Left) alongside other members at the Eagle Square in Abuja for the APC Tinubu/Shettima rally. Photo: NEPC

Source: Facebook

Some of the notable rallies of the NEPC in support of the APC progressive agenda span across areas like Maiduguri, Mafa, other areas of Borno state and even the FCT.

While the APC hopes to have a clean sweep at all the six northeast states, the NEPC says it will pitch its tent with all the region’s gubernatorial and state house of assembly candidates.

These candidates for the gubernatorial seats include Senator Aishatu Binani (Adamawa), Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq RTD (Bauchi), Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba), Mai Bala Buni (Yobe) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why Zulum deserves re-election

On the other hand, NEPC reserved a special reverence for Governor Zulum of Borno state.

Many have regarded him as a model governor from the northeastern region worthy of emulation.

As we enter the penultimate Saturday that precedes the gubernatorial polls, the NEPC says Zulum’s track record in his first four years has become a bar-rising standard that would be difficult to beat.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have credited Governor Zulum’s outstanding records for APC’s triumph in Borno state at the presidential polls.

His keenness to detail, attention to the plight of his people and responsive nature to issues have proven to be exceptional traits that most leaders lack.

Zulum’s entire repertoire, personality, and alter ego oozes good governance, and his administration has restored hope and faith in the people that good governance is possible.

Most recently, he sponsored 19 Orphans selected across all the local governments in the state to study medicine abroad, with each student getting $200 as a monthly stipend.

Infrastructure-wise, road projects in the capital city have mostly been credited to the administration of Governor Zulum.

Many of his supporters say these road networks have subsided the traffic gridlock near the customs.

Similarly, his administration has been top-notch regarding counter-terrorism as Borno is fast becoming a developing state.

His ability to synergise with the military, police and other security agencies has been crucial to his success against insurgency.

In 2021, during his second anniversary in office, Governor Zulum had completed a staggering 556 projects in just 24 months, a feat that his peers and counterparts lauded.

A famous quote greeted this feat by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume who said:

“I was really excited and humbled yesterday when I met two important personalities, one was a former Head of State, though he begged me not to disclose his name.

“He told me, Ndume, you guys are very lucky. There are only two Governors in Nigeria at the moment. One is Babagana Umara Zulum and the others.”

Governor Zulum’s impact on education and healthcare has also been a significant milestone in his administration over the past four years.

His administration has been credited for giving a boost to the Borno State University, established in 2016.

Also, in his second year in office, he disclosed that his administration had kick-off construction of a teaching hospital and a medical college to prepare the University for the award of degrees in medicine and other medical programmes. During those times, he influenced the approval of a federal polytechnic in Borno State.

Governor Zulum’s core values for good governance and sustainable development cannot be ignored.

No wonder a famous author Idowu Koyenikan, in his book ‘Wealth for all Africans: How Every African Can Live the Life of Their Dreams, said:

“Show me the heroes that the youth of your country look up to, and I will tell you the future of your country.”

Governor Zulum has proven his mettle, and he is, without a doubt, in a league of his own amongst his contemporaries.

Source: Legit.ng