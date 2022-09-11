Borno state has been described as a model state for others to follow in terms of its rapid development despite its long history of insurgency

However, there are calls for the government and security agencies to adopt a more subtle approach to crisis management

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi stated that there's a need for the government to start using religious leaders to settle disputes

Borno, Maiduguri - The Borno state chief of staff, Professor Isa Marte has described the state as a model for other states to follow since the emergence of Babagana Zulum as governor of the state.

Prof Marte made this recently during a symposium organised by Kalthum Foundation for Peace with the theme; "Building Resilience against violent extremism, insurgency and terrorism".

Professor Isa Marte spoke at the Kalthum Foundation for Peace symposium with the theme; Building Resilience against violent extremism, insurgency, and terrorism. Photo: UGC

While delivering his speech, Prof Marte disclosed that despite the insurgency that has plagued the state over the years, Borno is fast becoming a developing state.

He said:

"We the little resources we have, this state is developing faster than most of the other states because of transparency and accountability"

Reflecting on the state of insecurity in the country, Prof Marte said there is a need to combat violence for the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

He, however, noted that adopting preventive measures is the best way to stop violence, and in a situation where prevention does not work, he advised the adoption of immediate measures to curb violence.

Speaking on behalf of the Army at the symposium, Brig-Gen SY Yakasai said military interventions worldwide to curb violence have not been successful.

He stated that the 75 percent chance of curbing violent extremism comes from the non-kinetic approach.

Politicians now appreciate the importance of the clergy - Gumi

Also speaking at the symposium as the special guest of honour, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi said the political class has begun to appreciate the importance of the clergies in peaceful resolution and the non-kinetic way of resolving the crisis.

He said:

"Campaign has left our streets into the church and the mosque because now they have seen the influence of religion on people.

"With religion, you can pacify people, instill discipline and civilization in people more than what circular education can do."

The revered clergy, however, stated that there is a need for good leadership and the introduction of the non-kinetic peaceful approach to control and combat violent extremism.

He said money spent on security should be diverted to a non-kinetic approach using the security agencies as agents of fostering peace without violence.

Sheikh Gumi also called for overhauling the security system, stating that the current crop of the security personnel did not get there on merit and that they lack the zeal to serve the nation.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Borno chapter, Bishop Muhammed Naga who also spoke at the forum was also of the opinion that non-kinetic measures are the best way to restore peace.

He said:

"We are looking for a savior, a man who can bring us out of our trouble in this country, and even the conflict that is going on, have been telling people that arm will never bring peace to our country, rather it will complicate it."

