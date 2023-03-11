Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the just concluded presidential election, for staging a protest at INEC headquarters

Wike, alongside 4 PDP governors, had earlier vowed to cripple the chances of Atiku in the poll over his failure to honour the rotation formula embedded in the PDP constitution

The governor said he was drinking a 40-year-old whisky as he watched Atiku and the leaders of PDP acting like students union chanting songs of aluta at INEC headquarters

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, has disclosed that he was drinking a whisky of 40-years-old while seeing Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lead a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku had led some leaders of the PDP, including Iyorchia Ayu, and supporters to protest at the headquarters of the electoral body over alleged irregularities at the recently concluded presidential election, The Cable reported.

Wike speaks about Atiku, PDP protest at INEC headquarters

Source: Twitter

What is Wike's reaction to Atiku, PDP's protest at INEC headquarters?

The PDP had asked that the collation of results of the exercise should be cancelled and election should be rescheduled in some areas where problems were recorded.

Reacting to the protest at an event, the Rivers state governor referred to the PDP leaders as a "students' union" singing "aluta continua".

Ahead of the election, Wike and 4 other governors of the PDP, known as G5 or Integrity Group, vowed not to take part in the presidential campaign of Atiku of his failure to respect the zoning formula as contained in the party's constitution.

The governors demanded Ayu's resignation to pave way for the southern leadership of the party in the name of equity and fairness to the southern bloc of the PDP.

The G5 Governors' demand was the precondition for them to support Atiku's ambition, but the former vice president ruled out Ayu's resignation.

See the video here:

