After working against the PDP and its presidential candidate in the February 25 elections, Governor Wike has revealed the next step he will take

The Rivers state governor said the next phase is to chase out those who destroyed the party, making an apparent reference to Atiku and his camp

Wike accused the current PDP national leadership of committing anti-party activities, noting that they violated the provisions of the party's constitution on rotation

Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has hinted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his camp will be chased out of the party.

The Rivers state governor spoke during the inauguration of the 10-kilometre road constructed by his administration in Igwuruta, Ikwerre local government area.

Governor Wike wants Atiku and his camp out of the PDP after the party's loss in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to Wike, Atiku and his camp will be chased out for the PDP to be rebuilt into a formidable party.

His words:

“We have finished the first phase of the war. We are going to the second phase of the war. In the second phase of the war, we must chase out the buccaneers and vampires. We are going to chase them out of the party, take our party and rebuild our party.

“These people left our party in 2014/2015 and our party lost in the election. Again, they have come back, our party has lost again. They have destroyed our party. We are going to chase them out of our party. They have no role to play in our party.”

Wike, G5 Governors and the PDP crisis

Wike is the arrowhead of the G5, a group of five aggrieved PDP governors who worked against the party's presidential candidate, Atiku.

They withdrew their support for Atiku following the refusal of the party's leadership to grant their demand for Iyorchia Ayu to step down as national chairman and allow a southerner to take over.

The aggrieved PDP governors said since the presidential candidate is a northerner, the national chairman should be a southerner in the interest of equity and justice.

Speaking on Thursday, Wike accused the PDP leadership of committing anti-party activities. He said those who violated the provisions of the PDP constitution for the rotation of elective and appointive offices would be thrown out of the party.

