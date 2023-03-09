Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said that the secure environment created by his government was what enabled the huge turnout of voters in the presidential election in the state.

The governor, who spoke through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, during an interactive session with journalists in Awka on Wednesday, March 8, said about eight local government areas in the state, which had previously been annexed by criminal elements, were freed by the Soludo government, giving voters the confidence to come out during the presidential election.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Aburime as speaking on the need for Anambra people to vote for House of Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying that doing so would help Soludo to further stabilize the party.

He said:

"The presidential election was peaceful in Anambra, and you will agree with me that it was the peaceful environment that gave Obi the opportunity to garner all the votes he got in the state.

"Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation. Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor.

"For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, like some governors did, or even try to coarse anyone.

"He even said it openly that Obi would win Anambra state, and made no move to thwart the result, and that was why Obi won about 92 percent of the votes in Anambra, despite the fact that APGA presidential candidate is from this state. This is even a time for OBIdient Movement to repay Soludo for such fairness."

Source: Legit.ng