Benjamin Kalu has said that he is happy he was not consumed by the Obidient movement which swept the political arena during the February 25, National Assembly elections

Kalu is the lone House of Representatives member-elect under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Abia state

According to the returning lawmaker, he emerged victorious because members of his constituency wanted him

A member of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended members of his constituency for re-electing him, the Cable reports.

Kalu who serves as the spokesperson for the House of Representatives and a lawmaker representing the Bende federal constituency in Abia said members of his constituents looked beyond “party colour” to reelect him.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, March 8, the lawmaker who was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he managed to survive the Obidient movement.

Kalu is the only APC member elected to the lower legislative chamber in Abia state where the Labour Party (LP) won six out of the eight federal constituencies in the southeast state.

Also stating that he was happy that he “survived the Obi movement”, Kalu said his victory means a lot to him.

His words:

“It means a lot to me that in the whole state, I was able to survive the waves of the Labour Party and the Obi movement.

“It means that my people have a clear mind in knowing what they want - that beyond political colours they were in search of a man who has performed what he presented in his manifesto.

The reward for good work is more work

Also noting that he is returning to the House of Representatives because members of his constituent want him there, Kalu said he will double his efforts in making sure he delivers good governance to his people.

“They judged me by my actions and performance, and they were able to say: ‘You have done well’. The reward for good work is more work. I think that is why I am here. I describe them as great minds of Bende.

“I am happy that they were able to apply their minds and not go with the bandwagon which affected so many people; where you go you vote for one party all through thinking you are voting for your candidate. They were deliberate, they were specific. They wanted Benjamin Kalu and here I am to serve them again.”

