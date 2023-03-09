Nigerians across the country have been assured that the executive council of Labour Party in Rivers state still stands

This assurance was given by the national legal adviser of the Labour Party after claims that the party had dissolved its excos in Rivers state

Akingbade Oyelekan said the party's constitution has made provisions on how to handle issues of anti-party activity as claims by Kenneth Okonkwo while announcing the dissolution of the Rivers executives

The leadership of the Labour Party in Rivers state has dismissed the claim that the party dissolved its executive council in the state.

The Punch reports that the Labour Party's national legal adviser, Akingbade Oyelekan, said that such a decision by the party was faulty and would not stand.

The leadership of the Labour Party has debunked claims that its Rivers state executive council has been dissolved. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Oyelakan's remarks followed an announcement by the spokesperson of the LP's presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, who said that the party had dissolved its Rivers state chapter executives over anti-party activities.

However, in his reaction, Oyelakan said that Okonkwo was not a member of the party's national working committee and has no powers to dissolve its executives.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also said that the power to make such an announcement lies with either the national secretary of the LP's NWC or the party's national publicity secretary.

His words:

“Our party’s constitution has laid-down procedures to dissolve executives or a member of the party executive that erred.

“The process encompasses, first setting up a disciplinary committee that will listen to the issue viz-a-viz the allegations and the response from such a person or the group of persons. Now, the disciplinary committee will recommend to the NWC the appropriate measure or punishment to be taken or a punitive measure to be imposed on such a person or executives.

“But, this time around there was nothing like that and with due respect, Kenneth Okonkwo is not a member of the NWC of the party. He is not an executive with any of the structures of the party: State, Local Government, or even national and so he can not speak for the NWC."

Oyelakan further advised Okonkwo to desist from meddling in the internal affairs of the party while insisting the Rivers chapter's executive of the Labour still constitutionally stands.

Peter Obi cancels all guber campaign trips, announces plan to appear in court

Peter Obi had earlier announced that he will personally be in court today with his lawyers for the 2023 presidential election tribunal ruling.

The court is expected to rule on the request by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the BVAS.

Obi also announced the cancellation of his previous plans to travel to various states for the continuation of the 2023 governorship election campaign.

Peter Obi, Atiku table crucial requests before court as they seek to unseat Tinubu

Bola Tinubu's victory in the just concluded 2023 presidential election is about to be challenged in court.

This is as two presidential candidates in the poll, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, initiated the first step of the legal battle.

The two flagbearers asked the Presidential Election Court (PEC) to allow them to inspect the materials used for the poll.

Source: Legit.ng