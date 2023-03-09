President Muhammadu Buhari will officially hand over power to the incoming government in a couple of weeks

This automatically means President Buhari's immunity will elapse, and he will be prone to facing the law

According to Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), President Buhari's frequent disregard for the rule of law can land him in court after his tenure expires

President Muhammadu Buhari will likely face prosecution in court after he hands over the government to his successor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a senior lawyer has explained.

Rasheed Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the disparities over the new naira policy might land the President in court to face serious prosecution.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to handover the government to Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Punch newspaper, Adegoke said the failure of the President and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to comply with the directives of the Supreme Court over the legality of the old naira notes shows the level of lawlessness in the country.

He said:

"It is still part of the exhibition of lawlessness we have been complaining about. I will also blame the Attorney General of the Federation. He is the chief law officer of the government, and one of his duties is that the decisions of courts are immediately put to execution.

"But when we have an AGF violating the decision of court, he forgets that he would leave office one day and would need that same judiciary to run to.

"It is very painful that their actions have made lesser institutions pattern their conduct on the lawlessness of the executive, which is why ordinary bankers can now claim they have not received a memo and would not obey the order of a supreme court."

Adegoke further added that the attitude of President Buhari towards the rule of law is an impeachable offence.

He stated that the national assembly has not been at par with its duty in checkmating the excesses of the President while noting that President Buhari would have been impeached in a saner clime.

"...when such acts would affect the fundamental rights of the citizens the court might set aside such acts and when he leaves office, he might be exposed to prosecution for violations committed while in office.

"The president does not enjoy immunity for life and that is one of the ways we can start to establish institutions in the country."

Supreme Court Says Old Naira Notes Remain Valid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court has settled the controversy over the implementation of the naira redesign policy.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling on Friday, March 3, revoked the ban placed on the usage of the old, old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes.

According to the ruling by the apex court, the usage of the old naira notes will remain valid until December 31.

Tinubu: President Buhari Sends Strong Message to Nigerians in Diaspora

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a strong message to Nigerians in the diaspora following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

He called on all Nigerians in the diaspora to work closely with Tinubu as his antecedents in sustainable development precede him.

President Buhari made this appeal recently during his visit to Qatar while having an interactive session with Nigerians in the country.

Source: Legit.ng