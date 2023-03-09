The governor of Kano state has made a fresh appointment, a few days before the 2023 governorship election

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has confirmed and approved the appointment of Justice Dije Aboki as acting Chief Judge of the state

In a statement signed by the state's commissioner of information, Muhammad Garba, the appointment takes immediate effect

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has made an important appointment in the state.

This is as Ganduje approved the appointment of Justice Dije Aboki as acting Chief Judge of the state, a report by The PUNCH confirmed.

Gov Ganduje swears-in Dije Aboki as Acting Chief Judge of Kano state. Photo credit: Kano State Government

Source: Facebook

Justice Aboki's new appointment in Kano

The appointment of Justice Aboki followed the retirement of the erstwhile Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir.

On Wednesday, March 8, the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Muhammad Garba, in a statement disclosed that before her appointment, Justice Aboki has been a state High Court judge since 2006.

The statement further revealed her appointment takes immediate effect.

