Professor Obiekwe Nwanolue has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to step down

Nwanolue, a professor of Political Science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, said Prof Yakubu should not be allowed to conduct the guber and state assembly elections

The university don also wants INEC to cancel the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections

Onitsha, Anambra state - Obiekwe Nwanolue, a professor of Political Science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, Anambra state, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to step aside.

Professor Nwanolue said the INEC chairman should not be allowed to preside over the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections which have now been rescheduled for March 18.

Why I want INEC chairman to resign - Prof Nwanolue

In a press release dated Wednesday, March 8, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, Prof Nwanolue said he wants the INEC boss to step down to "avoid a repeat of the disappointments" witnessed by Nigerians during the February 25th presidential and National Assembly elections.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Prof. Nwanolue as urging INEC to restore the confidence and integrity that the Nigerian people had reposed in it before the February 25 polls.

The university don said INEC can achieve this by conducting credible governorship and state assembly elections in March and also annulling the February 25th elections, which he claimed was characterized by a high level of unpreparedness and fraudulent activities.

"INEC should cancel the presidential and National Assembly elections of 25th of February, 2023, which was characterized by unprecedented fraud, insincerity and lack of transparency, as a result of the commission's gross incompetence, untrustworthiness and proven dishonesty," he said.

