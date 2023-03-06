A few months before the end of his tenure, President Buhari re-appointed Dr Tosan Erhabor as the Registrar/CEC of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria

The minister of state for health, Joseph Ekumankama, announced the president’s approval of Dr Erhabor's reappointment

Reacting to his reappointment, Erhabor promised to continue to improve on his previous achievements and what he met on ground

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr Tosan Erhabor as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of media and public relations at the Ministry of Health, Ahmadu Chindaya, The Nation reported.

President Buhari has reappointed Dr Tosan Erhabor as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN). Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that Erhabor's second and final term is to take effect from June 9, 2023, and span another four years.

He commended him for the gains and achievements recorded and charged him to continue to build and strive for excellence.

“Your reappointment should be seen as a privilege to serve, let it not be seen as a gateway to slumber because it is your final tenure in office,” the minister said.

I will continue to improve, says Erhabor

In his reaction, Erhabor assured the minister that he would continue to improve on his previous achievements and what he met on ground.

“I will work earnestly to assure the Ministry and the Presidency that deemed it fit to reappoint me today that they did the right thing," he said.

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria is a Federal Government Statutory Regulatory Agency established by Act 11 of 2003 to regulate the practice of Laboratory Science in Nigeria.

