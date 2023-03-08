Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election, made a physical appearance in court on Wednesday

Obi appeared at the court of appeal alongside his lawyers to witness the proceedings of his legal request to inspect the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines

The former governor of Anambra state had earlier announced that he had cancelled his campaign trip to physically present at the court for the proceedings

Obi appeared, alongside his lawyers, at the court to witness the proceedings of his party's legal request to inspect the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines and other and other sensitive materials the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Obi, on his Twitter page, announced that he would appear at the court alongside his lawyers following the cancellation of his campaign trip.

Why Peter Obi appear in court

Obi appeared, alongside his lawyers, at the court to witness the proceedings of his party's legal request to inspect the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines and other and other sensitive materials the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Obi, on his Twitter page, announced that he would appear at the court alongside his lawyers following the cancellation of his campaign trip.

Peter Obi was the second runner-up in the presidential election that was keenly contested by Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Latest about Peter Obi, Labour Party, 2023 Election, INEC

INEC announced the APC candidate as the winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku and Obi, who garnered 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectfully.

Both Obi and Atiku are challenging the outcome of the election in court, with the duo laying claim to have won the election.

See video:

Presidency: LP gets 30 House of Reps, creates new leadership role for Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi has been saddled with the responsibility of managing no less than 30 house of representatives members ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

According to the INEC's final list of elected lawmakers released on Monday, Labour Party produced a sizeable number of lawmakers, both in the Senate and lower chamber.

Though the party and Obi have rejected the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, it is advisable that they start working towards the next poll in case the tribunal doesn't favour them.

Source: Legit.ng