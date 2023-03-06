The 2023 presidential election continues to generate reactions across Nigeria and beyond days after the exercise

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, says Igbos need to negotiate for power before it can move to the southeast

He, however, commended Peter Obi for throwing his hat into the ring but noted that more needs to be done

Abakaliki - David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says the words of his Anambra counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo, concerning Peter Obi’s presidential election has come to pass.

Soludo had, in an open letter, predicted that Obi would lose the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Umahi says the southeast must negotiate for power. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Monday, March 6, at the Ebonyi International Airport, Umahi said although the Labour Party candidate did well in the election, the southeast needs to align with other geopolitical zones to win the presidency.

The Cable quoted him as saying:

“Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra harped on this fact and was crucified, but his words have come to pass. The wise thing for the Igbos is to tell themselves the truth that we alone cannot make ourselves president.

“We have to work with other tribes as the southwest did with the north and have succeeded. We must stop being parochial and clannish… as who could have believed that Obi was talking with me until the last minute. He was also talking with other governors, even those from the north.”

Soludo not after Peter Obi - Aide clarifies

Meanwhile, Chris Aburime, a spokesman to Soludo, says the governor is not after Obi.

Vanguard reports that Aburime spoke on Monday, March 6, in Awka while reacting to a viral message on social media, which alleged that Soludo had been contracted to eliminate Obi for a fee.

He said that Soludo was the father of Anambra by his position and would not plot or conspire to harm any lawful citizen of the state, including Obi.

