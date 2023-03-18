The Wife of the President-Elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has won her Polling Unit 034 at Falomo, Lagos, for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In the poll results announced at the polling unit, APC polled 66 votes as against 21 by the Labour Party, one by the PDP, one by the ADC with one declared void by the INEC official, The Nation reported.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wins at Tinubu's wife's polling unit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu defeats LP, PDP in Governor Falomo, Lagos

In the House of Assembly election, APC scored 68 votes to defeat Labour Party which polled 20 votes. The PDP scored two votes with one void.

Guber poll: Drama as Security Forces take charge of voting units in Kano

The operatives of the Nigerian Army have averted what could have been described as a disastrous situation across about 20 polling units in Madobi LGA in Kano State.

Legit.ng reporter who was on the ground to monitor the franchise, gathered that the troops were on patrol when they noted that there were anomalies in the voting stations.

Fracas began when some parties' supporters tried to disrupt the voting process and capitalize on the situation to destroy ballot boxes.

Lagos 2023 Governorship Election Results: Winner Emerges in Tinubu's Polling Unit

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos state, Babajde Sanwo-Olu has finally emerged as the winner in President-Elect Bola Tinubu's polling unit.

He is being challenged by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who is seeking re-election for another four-year term scored 43 votes to defeat the PDP who scored o and the LP who scored 5 votes.

