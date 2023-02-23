The attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the federal government had not violated the supreme court ruling on naira redesign policy

Malami made a comment while speaking at the ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communication team

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a broadcast on Thursday, directed that the CBN should recirculate the old N200 notes while N500 and N1000 notes are no longer a legal tender as against the supreme court ruling

FCT, Abuja - Abuakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, has maintained that the federal government did not go against that supreme court ruling that restrained it from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

According to The Nation, Malami revealed the position of the federal government during a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential communication team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Malami speaks on supreme court ruling on federal government naira redesign policy Photo Credit: Abubakar Malami

On Thursday, February 16, the president, in a national broadcast, ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recirculate the N200 notes while maintaining that the old N500 and N100 notes are no longer a legal tender.

The directive of the president was against the order of the supreme court that said that the old naira notes remain legal tender until it deliver its judgment on the case instituted by some states against the federal government on the naira redesign policy.

The President's broadcast has generated criticism from many Nigerians who accused Muhammadu Buhari's administration of breaching the order of the court.

But Malami's comment partly read:

“The fact, clearly, that we are not a breach of any order made by the court, inclusive of any order associated with the naira redesign. We are not in breach. I believe I’m not a banker but you have not gone to establish which bank is it that you have gone to present N1000 or N500 notes that have been rejected. So we are not in breach."

