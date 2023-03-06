The Ebonyi state police command has declared the Ifeanyi Odoh wanted for the murder of Igbokwe Ewa, a monarch in the state.

As reported by Premium Times, Odoh, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was declared wanted on Monday, March 6, alongside nine others linked to the murder of the deceased monarch.

The deceased monarch is the traditional ruler of the Umu-Ezekoha Community in the Ezza North Local Government Area. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

Ewa was the traditional ruler of the Umu-Ezekoha Community in the Ezza North Local Government Area.

The monarch was reported to have been shot severally by some suspected gunmen who invaded his country home and launched the attack.

This development was also said to have sparked outrage in the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), who accused their counterpart Odoh from APGA of calling the hit on the deceased.

Meanwhile, Odoh has since denied the allegations against him, noting that the deceased was like a father to him.

Reacting to the incident, the Ebonyi state police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed in a statement that Odoh and nine others are on the wanted list who has a connection to the demise

The nine wanted suspects are Samuel Onyekachi Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (aka one boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (aka Ezza) and Chika Ezealigbo.

Others are Nnaemeka Egede (aka Champaign), Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri), Nonso Obasi, and Ikechukwu Nwoba (aka Solid).

Source: Legit.ng