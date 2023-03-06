The protest staged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja has received the commission's attention.

Festus Okoye, the INEC national commissioner for information, while addressing the protesters, said the commission would redress the grievances of the PDP as regards the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, The Cable reported.

Okoye gave his words at the commission's headquarters in Abuja when the PDP supporters, leaders and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, marched to register their displeasure with the outcome of the poll on Monday, March 6.

Atiku had led the PDP leaders and supporters to the electoral body's headquarters in Abuja to protest the election that produced Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the president-elect.

The protesters, dressed in black, started moving from Legacy House, the headquarters of the PDP and caused heavy traffic around the Maitama around the FCT.

In his address, Okoye promised to transmit the protest letter of the PDP to the INEC national chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, and that the issue will be addressed.

His words read in part:

“If there are remedial issues to be dealt with, we are going to deal with those remedial issues."

Source: Legit.ng