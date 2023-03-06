Nigeria's former leader, Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed the true intentions of God towards the country and its people

Ex-President Obasanjo maintained that God's true intention was not to make Nigeria a poor country rather the leaders are to be blamed for the nation's current woes

The elder statesman on his 86th birthday lecture urged Nigerians to be united, pray and get out of all factors or elements that are against God's perfect plan for 'the Giant of Africa'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, March 5, revealed God's true intention for Nigeria.

The elder statesman said it is not the intention of God for Nigeria to be a poor country, saying the situation of the country should be blamed on its political leadership, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Obasanjo says God did not create Nigeria to be a poor country. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Facebook

Obasanjo speaks on God's true plan for Nigeria

He said it was lamentable that Nigeria had not taken advantage of science and technology to attain self-sufficiency in food production.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The former president stated this at a lecture organised to mark his 86th birthday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said,

“God has created Nigeria for a great purpose.

"But not only have we not been giant in the sun, we have not even been giant in Africa. Some people called us giant with clay feet.”

"Congratulations, your excellency": Jonathan writes Obasanjo on his 86th birthday

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated former president Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

Jonathan wished the former leader, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, March 5, long life in good health and peace of mind, Vanguard reports.

He praised Obasanjo for living a life of exemplary loyalty, service and patriotism to Nigeria and Africa.

Obasanjo demands cancellation of presidential polls

It appears Obasanjo was not satisfied with the conduct of the 2023 presidential polls held on Saturday, February 25, and called for cancellation.

The former president, on Monday, February 27, said the election lacked integrity and validity.

In his statement titled “2023 Nigeria Presidential Election: An Appeal For Caution and Rectification”, he urged the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to take the bull by the horn and save Nigeria from catastrophe.

The ex-president alleged that INEC officials stationed nationwide had been compromised, especially with the hiccups encountered in the transmission of results.

Source: Legit.ng