Congratulatory messages are pouring in for former president Olusegun Obasanjo as he clocks 86 on Sunday, March 5

On behalf of his family, former president Goodluck Jonathan wished the celebrant a happy birthday

Jonathan prayed to God to give Obasanjo more strength, sound health and peace of mind

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has congratulated former president Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 86th birthday.

Jonathan wished the former leader, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, March 5, long life in good health and peace of mind, Vanguard reports.

He praised Obasanjo for living a life of exemplary loyalty, service and patriotism to Nigeria and Africa.

Jonathan celebrated Obasanjo on his 86th birthday. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Jonathan described Obasanjo as someone who has been committed to building bridges of harmony, equity and progress in Africa, PM News reports.

His goodwill message read:

“I am delighted that even in old age, you have been relentless in your passion for a peaceful and just Nigeria and a prosperous Africa.

“As you celebrate, I wish you more strength, sound health and peace. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday. Congratulations, Your Excellency.”

